Man to be extradited to California for attempted murder following arrest in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man arrested in Charleston for an attempted murder in Los Angeles will be extradited to California in the coming days.

Brandon Dixon, 25, appeared virtually before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango Thursday morning for an extradition hearing.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak asked the judge to extend the 10 day period Dixon has to leave West Virginia to 15 days due to the Christmas holiday and the length of travel. The judge agreed to those changes.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Kanawha Sheriff’s Department SWAT team members took Dixon into custody on Monday night in the 5000 block of Venable Avenue in the Kanawha City area.

The arrest came after the Los Angeles Police Department contacted local authorities about Dixon being in Charleston. California authorities had been looking for Dixon since July 30 after he allegedly shot two British tourists. Both were seriously injured.

Dixon is being held in the South Central Regional Jail until his extradition.