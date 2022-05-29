Man takes own life following Putnam County traffic stop, deputy says

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Florida man took his own life Saturday shortly after a traffic stop.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton told WCHS-TV deputies made the stop on I-64 near Hurricane at around noon for a traffic violation. A deputy then noticed some drug items in the car and asked the driver and a female passenger to get out of the vehicle. Eggleton says the woman got out but the driver took off.

Deputies later found the car had crashed and the driver had shot himself. Lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

Eggleton says the couple was from Florida. The driver was discharged from the military.

The female passenger will not be charged.