Man sustains multiple gun shot wounds in early morning shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — An investigation is underway following a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Huntington.

Detectives of the Huntington Police Department say a 34-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times just past midnight in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue.

Huntington officers were on the scene applying emergency first aid to the man before Cabell County EMS transported him to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the victim is still unknown. No arrests have been made.

Huntington police encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.