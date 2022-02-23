Man struck, killed on U.S. Route 60 identified

MALDEN, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a Friday night pedestrian accident on U.S. Route 60 near the Malden community.

He’s identified as William Lambert, 68, of Malden.

Lambert was reported to Metro 911 walking in the road last Friday night between the Malden exit and Campbell’s Creek Drive. Moments later 911 received a call that he had been struck by a car. By the time deputies arrived on the scene he had been struck several times by passing vehicles.

Deputies are still looking for the initial vehicle which struck Lambert. It’s believed to be a red vehicle and probably has front end damage. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. last Friday.