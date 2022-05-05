Man struck, killed by train in Cabell County

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — Investigators are working to identify a man struck by a train Thursday in Cabell County.

The incident happened in Barboursville on the train tracks near U.S. Route 60 and the Huntington Mall.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the train was heading west and the man was walking toward the train.

A train worker said they blew the train’s horn and the victim tried to step out of the way, he did not move far enough in time.

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the person.