Man stabbed multiple times in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Authorities are looking for a person accused of stabbing a man in the chest and back with a knife in Dunbar.

According to Metro 911, the incident occurred Monday in the 600 block of Upper Midway Drive.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal investigators arrived at the scene, discovering the victim, a 37-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times after what looked to have been an altercation.

Several witnesses spoke to sheriff deputies describing the suspect, but they were still unable to establish a definite description of who it might be.

Deputies say they are confident the public is in no danger as the situation appears to have been personal.