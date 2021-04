CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed while sitting on his couch early Sunday morning.

According to Charleston police, George Scott Bishop, 46, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

An unknown suspect allegedly entered Bishop’s apartment on Crescent Road at around 3:45 a.m., fired the shots and took off.

The suspect was wearing jeans, a dark coat, red hat, and a red bandanna covering his face.

An investigation is underway.