Man shot in St. Albans garage dies

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The man who was shot by a homeowner in St. Albans Thursday night has died.

Authorities confirmed Friday the man, who was taken to CAMC after the shooting, died from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was in the homeowner’s detached garage on South Washington Avenue. The homeowner told police he told the man to leave and called 911.

Investigators have said they believe the homeowner unintentionally fired the shot. He has been cooperating with police.

The names of those involved haven’t yet been released.