Man shot in leg in West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Edward James Kinney and an unidentified person were near the intersection of Park and Central avenues when two black men in a blue SUV fired shots.

The unidentified person shot back at the vehicle and fled the area. The blue SUV left the scene, heading south on Park Avenue. Kinney was shot in the leg.

Police said Kinney has refused to cooperate with investigators.