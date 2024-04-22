Man sentenced to prison time for stealing money from mother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Hurricane man is going to prison for stealing money from his mother and grandmother.

George Henry Anderson II, 48 was sentenced Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 2-20 years in prison. He was sentenced in February to 2-10 years in prison for similar crimes in Putnam County, .

Judge Dave Hardy sentenced Anderson to 2-10 years, a $10,000 fine and ordered him to pay nearly $31,000 in restitution after a conviction on a charge of stealing from the elderly. Hardy also sentenced Anderson to the maximum 10 years in prison for using a electronic device to defraud. He’ll have to pay a $10,000 fine.

Kanawha County prosecutors recommended Hardy sentence Anderson to 7 years probation but the judge rejected that and sentenced Anderson to the prison time to be served consecutively.

Anderson had a previous conviction in connection with crimes against children.

Hardy said Anderson exploited both children and seniors, the two most vulnerable populations.

Anderson’s mother spoke against him at Monday’s sentencing.