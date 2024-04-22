Man sentenced to prison time for stealing money from mother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Hurricane man is going to prison for stealing money from his mother and grandmother.

George Anderson (WVRJA)

George Henry Anderson II, 48 was sentenced Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 2-20 years in prison. He was sentenced in February to 2-10 years in prison for similar crimes in Putnam County, .

Judge Dave Hardy sentenced Anderson to 2-10 years, a $10,000 fine and ordered him to pay nearly $31,000 in restitution after a conviction on a charge of stealing from the elderly. Hardy also sentenced Anderson to the maximum 10 years in prison for using a electronic device to defraud. He’ll have to pay a $10,000 fine.

Kanawha County prosecutors recommended Hardy sentence Anderson to 7 years probation but the judge rejected that and sentenced Anderson to the prison time to be served consecutively.

Anderson had a previous conviction in connection with crimes against children.

Hardy said Anderson exploited both children and seniors, the two most vulnerable populations.

Anderson’s mother spoke against him at Monday’s sentencing.