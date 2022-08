CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man previously convicted of a 2019 murder in Kanawha County has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard issued the life sentence to Gerard Maxwell on Monday. Maxwell will not be eligible for mercy.

Maxwell was found guilty in January of fatally shooting Marian Chapman on the porch of a home in Rand in January 2019.

He was also sentenced to five years for felony possession of a firearm and one year for domestic battery.