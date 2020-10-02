Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for May 2019 shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who previously admitted to voluntary manslaughter in Kanawha County received a 10-year prison sentence on Friday.

Jeffrey Adam Wentz had entered a guilty plea for shooting Nelson Maynard Mitchell, of Belle, in May 2019.

Wentz originally faced a first-degree murder charge.

Mitchell, a female witness and another male went to a home on West Dupont Avenue to trade stolen property for drugs. Mitchell, 51, became upset and began throwing rocks at Wentz’s residence.

Wentz shot Mitchell. Wentz was also captured on surveillance video saying he was going to jail.