CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 3 to 15 years in prison Tuesday after robbing a video lottery parlor in Nitro last year.

Travis McDaniel, 41, entered Jolie’s on Main Avenue last July. He got away with about $1,900.

McDaniel was sentenced Tuesday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango after pleading guilty last month to second degree robbery.

Police said McDaniel used an airsoft pistol in the robbery. It was found behind Jolie’s.