Man says he was shot after someone tried to take his jewelry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that took place on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston police said Theodore Franklin, 50, of Charleston, said he was walking in an ally near Hendrix Avenue at around 2 a.m. Saturday when a man tried to steal the jewelry he was wearing. Franklin said he and the man began fighting and then a second man pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police said Franklin was shot in the hip and knee. He went to CAMC’s Women and Children’s Hospital by private vehicle.