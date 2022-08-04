Man receives maximum sentence for July 2021 altercation with Charleston police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who shot a gun at Charleston police officers during a July 2021 foot pursuit received the maximum time in prison for his actions.

Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch on Wednesday to between three and 15 years for attempted murder and 10 years for using a gun during the commission of a felony.

Charleston police officers pulled over Larch, James Evans of Elkview and Brandon Bandy of Elkview after noticing their vehicle did not have a visible license plate. Larch ran away from the scene and began firing shots at officers.

Authorities struck Larch when returning fire. Officers took Larch into custody after he ran into the Habitat Restore.