Man pleads guilty to East End murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man arrested following a 2019 beating death in Charleston pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge of second-degree murder.

Charles Wild, 38, of Gainesville, Florida, admitted to killing his girlfriend, Tressa Adkins, 57, at her apartment in Carroll Terrace on Charleston’s East End.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Petry told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit the evidence shows Wild and Adkins were involved in a physical altercation on Nov. 5, 2019 and some time later Wild called Kanawha County Metro 911 top report Adkins’ death.

“He said to the 911 operator that it had gotten ‘too rough’ during the night prior,” Petry told the court. “The state would have presented evidence of her injuries which consisted of some blunt force trauma on various parts of her body and some evidence of choking.”

Wild, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, admitted to the killing when asked by Tabit. The judge accepted the binding plea agreement which includes a 30-year prison term. Wild also agreed not to seek parole during the duration of his sentence. He also waived a pre-sentencing investigation.

Tabit has scheduled sentencing for Jan. 5, 2021. Members of Adkins’ family are expected to speak during sentencing.

During Wednesday’s hearing, which took place over Microsoft Teams, Wild told the judge he had previously suffered from both an alcohol addiction and mental health issues. He remains in the South Central Regional Jail.