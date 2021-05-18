Man on trial for St. Albans burglary

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury is hearing evidence in connection with a June 2020 St. Albans burglary and attempted car theft.

The 12-member panel was chosen Tuesday to the hear the case of Jacob Hudson.

Hudson, 29, is on trial after entering the home of Debbie Bartley last June 2 at 140 Bryan Avenue. Hudson is charged with taking her car keys and trying to get into Bartley’s car. She eventually chased him away.

Hudson was arrested after fleeing from authorities into the Coal River. He was naked during much of the incident.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor J.C. MacCallum told the jury the case is about the sanctity of home and a series of choices.

“He tried to get into that car but he wasn’t successful. He got mad and starting hitting the car and banging on the windows. She was eventually able to chase him away with her baseball bat and screaming at Mr. Hudson,” MacCallum said in Tuesday’s opening statement.

Bartley testified Tuesday she didn’t know Hudson and she was scared. She said she didn’t give him permission to be in her home.

During her opening statement, defense attorney Leah Macia said the defense won’t dispute many of the facts of the case. She said the question the jury must decide is why Hudson did what he did and was the behavior criminal.

“If you find that the evidence does not reach the level to convict him of the charged crimes, it simply means that his bad behavior was not bad enough to reach the level of the crimes that were charged,” Macia said.

Hudson faces four charges including burglary, breaking without entering, petit larceny and attempted grand larceny.

Kanawha County Circuit Joanna Tabit told the jury the trial is expected to last two days.