Man leads deputies on lengthy pursuit through multiple counties

BELLE, W.Va. — A pursuit spanning multiple counties leads to an arrest of a Kimberly man.

George E. Legg, 58, is facing felony charges of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked for a DUI.

Legg was seen by a deputy in the area of Montgomery Friday morning not wearing a seatbelt. The deputy identified Legg as a person not permitted to drive in the state.

The deputy attempted to pull Legg over but Legg did not stop. He took off west down State Route 61, leading deputies on a 17-mile long pursuit, which ended on U.S. Route 60 in Belle.

Legg sits in the South Central Regional Jail. He also has three other outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.