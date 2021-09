CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say it appears the driver who hit a pedestrian Thursday morning on Kelleys Creek Road was not at fault.

The collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. near Cedar Grove.

Deputies identify the the man who walking in the road and struck as Matthew Lowery, 32, of Ward.

Deputies are continuing their investigation. They say the driver involved remained at the scene as police arrived.