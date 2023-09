KENOVA, W.Va. — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Wednesday night.

According to state police troopers, Bryan Daniels, 22, of Huntington, died after his car went across the centerline on U.S. Route 52 and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Daniels died at the scene.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, a 44-year-old woman from Ceredo, and her 8-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.

The wreck occurred at around 10 p.m. Wednesday just north of Dock’s Creek Road not far from Kenova.