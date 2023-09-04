Man killed in Cross Lanes collision, alcohol involved

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning in Kanawha County, deputies said it appears alcohol was involved.

James Richardson, 41, of Cross Lanes, was in the southbound lane of Goff Mountain Road near Taco Bell at about 1:15 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle being driven by a 60-year-old man, also of Cross Lanes.

Deputies said Richardson died at the scene and the driver was taken to CAMC General with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigating deputy, evidence suggests that both Richardson and the driver were under the influence.

The sheriff’s department said, “Toxicology will be analyzed by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office and the West Virginia State Police Toxicology Lab. This is still an active investigation and charges will be pending from the outcome of the crash investigation and toxicology reports.”