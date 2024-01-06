Man killed in Clendenin area blaze

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — A man was killed in a residential fire Friday night in Kanawha County.

Emergency dispatchers got the call at a little after 8 p.m. They found a burning structure on Rabbit Creek Lane not far from the Clendenin shopping plaza.

Firefighters recovered the man’s body.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a possible cause of the blaze.

The man’s body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Firefighters from Clendenin, Pinch and Frame were on the scene.