CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man is dead, the victim of a homicide, from Friday night in the Capital City.

Dead is Lee Patrick Davis, 38, of Charleston. Police say they discovered Davis dead of multiple gunshot wounds when they responded a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Woodward Drive. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

An investigation is underway, but police have not identified any suspects in the murder case.