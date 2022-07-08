Man injured, no charges filed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No charges have been filed in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Charleston.

According to Charleston police, Anthony Crowder, 45, of Charleston, was shot in the stomach by a man at the North Charleston softball fields at just before 3 a.m..

Police said they learned the two men and others were scheduled to meet there and when they did Crowder pulled out a large knife advancing toward one of the men.

“The male then pulled a gun and fired a shot in the ground in hopes of stopping Mr. Crowder from coming any closer. Mr. Crowder continued towards the male, and the male shot him in in the abdomen,” police said.

No charges were immediately field. The information will be turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Crowder is hospitalized in stable condition.