CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is in critical condition after being shot in Charleston.

Charleston police said the shooting was reported just before 1a.m. outside a home along 1st Avenue on the city’s West Side. They said Blaine Ivery, 41, of Cross Lanes, was shot in the chest.

Drugs were found in the doorway close to the where Ivery collapsed, according to police.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and saw a man running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.