Man injured in shooting, son not charged initially

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house on Wertz Avenue will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed.

Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”

Police said the son took out a gun and shot toward Crowder. He was struck once in the chest.

Charleston police said the son stayed on the scene, called Metro 911, and rendered aid to his father.

Crowder is in stable condition at a Charleston hospital.