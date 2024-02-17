Man critically injured in Patrick Street shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Charleston police said they found Terrance Wilder, 35, on the floor of an apartment at 200 Patrick Street at shortly before 4 a.m. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they learned Wilder met the suspect Friday night at a downtown location. The two later got into an argument at the apartment.

“The argument turned into a physical altercation, which led to the suspect pulling out a firearm. The suspect then struck the victim in the head with the handle of the firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim,” a release from the Charleston Police Department said.

Police said the alleged shooter ran from apartment. They describe the suspect as a a black man, 6’ 4”, muscular build, wearing a black jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 304-348-6480 or Kanawha County Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.