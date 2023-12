SUMERCO, W.Va. — A man is hospitalized following a shooting in Lincoln County.

The shooting was reported in the Sumerco community at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The man, who reportedly shot several times, was taken by helicopter to a Charleston hospital. Traffic was stopped on U.S. Route 119 to allow the helicopter to land.

State troopers were still at the scene of the shooting along state Route 214 at midday Wednesday.

Few details have been released.