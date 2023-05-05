Man injured in Hunt Avenue shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was shot in the stomach while standing in front of his house on Charleston’s West Side Thursday night.

Charleston police identify the victim as Davante Copening, 28, of Charleston.

Investigators said the shot came from a man in a car who pulled up in front of Copening’s house on Hunt Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday.

After being shot, Copening ran inside his residence and a family member called 911. Copening is in serious condition at a Charleston hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect. They said he was driving an older model four-door maroon sedan.