Man injured in East End blaze

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was injured in a Friday morning fire on the East End of Charleston.

Charleston firefighters found a man outside the house on Beauregard Street at shortly 3:30 a.m. He had apparently jumped out of the burning house with another man. He was transported to CAMC with burn injuries. The other man ran from the scene, according to witnesses.

The house was boarded up and had no utilities, authorities said.

Flames were showing from the two-story house when crews arrived on the scene. Those flames could be seen from several miles away.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.