Man injured after interstate ramp jump

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A suspect wanted in a Cabell County hit and run refused to pull over and is now hospitalized with severe injuries.

The suspect, a 31-year old man whose name was not released, was spotted by the Hurricane Police Department travelling east on I-64 around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle was mentioned in a be on the look out alert for a hit and run accident minutes earlier on I-64 in Cabell County.

“One of our officers was approaching the interstate and got in behind that vehicle going east bound at over 100 miles an hour,” said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.

The pursuit continued into Kanawha County where the South Charleston Police Department was able to deploy spike strips and take out one of the suspect vehicle’s tires. The car was disabled on the elevated section of the intestate through the middle of Charleston.

“The guy exited the vehicle, ran and jumped over a barrier to one of the exit ramps. He then jumped over another barrier where there was approximately a 40 foot fall,” Edwards said.

The suspect suffered severe injuries in the fall and was transported to CAMC by ambulance. He faces an array of charges stemming from the initial accident and the pursuit.

The crash temporarily closed all three lanes of I-64 east bound for a brief period during morning rush hour in Charleston.