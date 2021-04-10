Man in custody in Vista View shooting death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have a man in custody after a woman and her toddler child were hit by a hail of gunfire Friday evening.

U.S. Marshals and agents of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrested Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston late Friday night on charges of murder and malicious wounding.

Clark is accused of opening fire on Chastanay Joseph, 22, and her three-year old daughter as they were walking in the area of the Vista View Apartment Complex at Charleston’s Renaissance Circle housing project. The shots happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday. Police say Clark was firing at the two as he approached them and the child was able to run and separate herself from her mother. Joseph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The child was shot once in the abdomen.

Both victims were taken to the Charleston Area Medical Center. Joseph later died of her wounds. Police say the child is in stable condition.

According to investigators, Clark fled the scene. His vehicle was found a few hours later abandoned on Piedmont Road in Charleston. He was found later Friday night on Charleston’s west side. He’s now lodged in the South Central Regional Jail.

Detectives from the Charleston Police Department are working on the case. Initially the case was believed to be a domestic incident. However, later in the evening police indicated it may be tied to previous altercations Joseph had with known associates of Clark.

The investigation continues and Clark is lodged in the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.