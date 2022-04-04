Man in custody for shooting in Alum Creek

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — One man is in custody following a shooting in Alum Creek on Sunday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Brent Peters was arrested for an incident that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Childress Road in Alum Creek.

Deputies found the victim at the residence with a gunshot wound to the left side of her face. According to the criminal complaint, Peters initially claimed that the victim, a woman, shot herself.

Following the investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Peters was charged with malicious wounding.

Deputies believe the incident was not an accident.