Man in custody after stabbing 4 people

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police have confirmed a man is in custody for cutting three people inside the McDonald’s on the eastern end of Kanawha City Wednesday morning and then cutting a fourth person on a nearby street as he ran from the scene.

Interim Police Chief Scott Dempsey said the suspect has been identified as Percy Ryshawn Woody, 37, of Charleston.

Chief Dempsey said the stabbings began at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. He also confirmed during a 1 p.m. press conference Wednesday afternoon that Woody is a McDonald’s employee and they believe he was working at the time of the incident.

Two employees of the restaurant were stabbed or cut, while a customer of the store, a woman, was also cut by Woody. Dempsey said the fourth victim, a woman, was outside on nearby Roosevelt Street when she was attacked.

“At this time we have a total of four victims who were stabbed or cut,” said Dempsey.

All four victims are now recovering with non-life threatening injuries. Dempsey said they are all expected to make a full recovery.

Woody was taken into custody without incident following the fourth stabbing. A Charleston police officer chased him down near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue in eastern Kanawha City within minutes of the attacks at McDonald’s. Chief Dempsey said Woody stabbed himself before he was arrested.

Chief Dempsey said they have had similar incidents like this in years past with multiple stabbing victims. Regardless, the situation is always considered serious, no matter the number of victims involved.

“Anytime you have multiple victims it’s a serious incident and we’re just glad he was caught quickly,” Chief Dempsey said.

Woody has been charged with four counts of malicious wounding. Chief Dempsey said Woody has a past criminal history which involves malicious wounding in 2018 and 2019.

An investigation is active and ongoing.