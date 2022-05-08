Man in critical condition after Charleston East End shooting

UPDATE Sunday 12:30 p.m.: Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for Devin Taylor Fanaris, 26 years old, of Charleston for Malicious Wounding.

The warrant stems from the Par Mar shooting incident where Traquante Coles was shot twice.

Anyone with any information on Fanaris is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man was critically injured after being shot twice outside a convenience store on Charleston’s East End Saturday evening.

Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told MetroNews it happened at around 6:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Par-Mar store at the corner of Washington Street East and Ruffner Avenue.

“We found a gunshot victim with two wounds, one to the left arm and one to the left side,” Hazelett said. “He’s in very critical condition.”

Hazelett said investigators believe the victim, identified as Traquante Coles, 30, of Charleston, and the shooter knew one another.

“It appears the victim was taking off a backpack to engage in some type of altercation with the suspect—the suspect pulled a gun and fired twice,” according to Hazelett.

The shooter ran away from the scene. He’s described as a black man wearing all black clothing included a hooded sweatshirt that had the words “Looney Tunes” written on the left chest.

Hazelett said the man ran east toward the state capitol.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance. Hazelett said there were a couple of women at the scene who scattered when the shots were fired.

Investigators don’t believe there is any threat to the East End community. Hazelett is asking residents to check their own surveillance equipment to see if the shooter was caught on video. He said motorists may have also noticed him running through the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.