Man identified in officer involved shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department releasing the name of a man who died Monday in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities identified him as Ahmad Abdullah, 25 of Detroit, Michigan.

According to Huntington Police, 911 received a call Monday afternoon over threats a man was making to shoot the resident at a home on the 400th block of 14th Street and blow up their house.

Police say that when the initial officer arrived on the scene, Abdullah was refusing to cooperate and threatened the officer, claiming he had a gun. HPD said Abdullah was not in the possession of a firearm.

After Abdullah charged at the officer trying to attack them, the officer was left with no choice but to shoot him. The officer then provided medical aid until EMS arrived. Abdullah was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

As standard protocol, an officer was put on administrative leave following the incident. The officer was not injured.

Video footage from the officer’s body-worn camera is being reviewed. Detectives have also identified and interviewed multiple witnesses of the incident.