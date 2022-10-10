Man hospitalized after climbing down Carter Bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man used a bridge ladder and a rope to climb down the busy Interstate 64 Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified man stood on a lower ledge of the bridge for several minutes before jumping into the Kanawha River.

Charleston police were in the river and transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Police closed 1 of 3 westbound lanes after arriving on the scene.

Traffic was back to normal by 4:30 p.m.

Several units with the Charleston Fire Department were also on the scene.