Man guilty of all charges for 2022 murder in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — A Cleveland man connected to the death of another man in Mason County is found guilty of all charges.

Bobby L. Wolford, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy and concealment of a deceased human body according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Wolford is one of two people accused in the 2022 death of John Michael Gomez. Rikki L Parsons-Wise, 25, of Racine, Ohio, was also indicted by a grand jury in connection to the death.

Gomez’s body was found by a UPS driver along Carson Road near Mason in March. An autopsy showed that Gomez died from a “non-contact, single gunshot wound,”

Following the discovery of his body, investigators went to Gomez’s residence. They spoke to a roommate who said Gomez left with Wolford and Parsons-Wise in a Jeep Cherokee, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators found out that the two suspects were in Cleveland, court records said. Parsons-Wise told investigators she planned on returning to the Pomeroy area to get her kids, but she alleged that the jeep broke down when they were in Cleveland.

Court records said that police in Cleveland were notified about the vehicle. They spotted the Jeep driven by Wolford and conducted a traffic stop. Officers reported lots of blood could be seen in the backseat. Wolford was then taken into custody.

Wolford admitted to police during interviews that he and Parsons-Wise picked up Gomez on March 8, 2022, in the New Haven area. Wolford alleged that Gomez put a gun to his head and tried to rob him, according to court records. Wolford then said the two got into a physical altercation in the vehicle.

Wolford allegedly told police that he and Parsons-Wise did not return to Ohio with Gomez.

Wolford does not yet have a scheduled sentencing date. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors.