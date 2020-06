KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the name of a man found dead last week at a Malden hotel.

Investigators are continuing their inquiry into the death of 59-year-old Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr. The Elkview man was found dead in a room on June 12 at the Budget Host Inn.

Deputies said Thursday another man was in the room at the time of the death. An initial 911 call regarded a disturbance at the motel.