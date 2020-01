BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man was taken to a hospital after being found along a Boone County road with a bullet wound.

According to West Virginia State Police, someone reported a person was hit by a car on Camp Creek Road in Julian. Troopers later determined the man had been shot.

The victim was first taken to Boone Memorial Hospital but later transported to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released.