Man facing conspiracy charge stemming from Kanawha County burglary and murder will serve time at Anthony Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After pleading guilty to conspiracy to burglary in connection to a murder, A D.C. man will serve now time at a facility in Greenbrier County for young adult offenders.

On Thursday, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Davone Foote Jr., 22, to the Anthony Correctional Center for conspiracy to commit burglary.

The burglary and murder stem from an incident at a residence on Bigley Avenue on March 13, 2022. Foote and Mikeo Wooteon, 21, of Dunbar, were charged for the shooting death of Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston.

The shooting took place after a failed burglary attempt was committed by the two suspects and St. John.

Wooten has plead guilty to second-degree murder in St. John’s death. Foote was originally charged with first-degree murder.

According to an attorney for Foote, he has already served 14 months in jail, making him eligible for probation. Judge Akers said probation or parole given to Foote would dishonor the victim, St. John. She asked that Foote continue his education while at the Anthony Correctional Center.

The educational program at the Greenbrier facility can last for six months and result in obtaining a GED, according to Akers.