Man enters guilty plea over Interstate 77 shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man has entered a guilty plea related to a 2019 shooting on Interstate 77.

Jordan Lowrie, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday during a hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Lowrie, also known as “Jaydo,” and Dekotis Thomas were indicted last May for the October 2019 death of 28-year-old Antwan Curnell of Dunbar.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, witnesses saw a white Ford Escape owned by Thomas’ mother pull up to Curnell’s SUV before shots were fired toward the second vehicle. Curnell lost control of the Toyota 4-Runner and struck the Ford Escape before crashing into a guardrail. Two females were passengers in the Toyota 4-Runner at the time.

Lowrie agreed to cooperate with the prosecutor’s office as part of his agreement. He faces between 10 and 40 years in prison, although prosecutors are recommending a 15-year sentence. Lowrie’s scheduled sentencing date is April 18.

Thomas also faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor of Charleston. Thomas allegedly shot Taylor, a student at Capital High School, last April on the city’s West Side.