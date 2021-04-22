Clendenin man charged in fatal Charleston shooting

UPDATE: — A Clendenin man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

Charleston Police said Beau Alexander Hodge, 30, shot Charles ‘C.J.’ Thaxton, 29, of Charleston around 7:45 p.m. in the 130 block of Stuart Street on Thursday.

Beau Hodge

Investigators said Hodge and Thaxton had been involved in an altercation in a nearby alley. Police reported Hodge pulled out a gun, fired one shot and took off in a Ford F-250 truck.

Thaxton was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He had been shot in the chest.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle crash just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pinch Road in Elkview. Hodge was found outside the truck, which was on its side with heavy damage.

Hodge is currently in the South Central Regional Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

