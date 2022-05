CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died Tuesday morning in a wreck in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Jerome Bronson was traveling north on Spring Valley Drive when he crossed the centerline. He struck a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

Troopers noted Bronson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle did not report any injuries.