Man dies in officer-involved shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man has died after being shot by police in Huntington.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 14th Street in Huntington. When officers responded to the call a man was allegedly threatening to shoot the caller and “blow up” a house in the area.

Huntington police say the first officer to arrive approached the suspect who reportedly did not cooperate. The suspect allegedly claimed to have a gun and proceeded to charge the officer.

According police, the officer shot the suspect and began providing medical aid to him until EMS arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.