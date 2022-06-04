Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning.

Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

Daugherty was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the contact the Charleston Police Criminal Investigation Division at (304)-348-6480 or Metro 911 at (304)-348-8111.

No arrests have been made.