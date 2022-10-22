Man dies after car plunges into pond in Mason County

ASHTON, W.Va. — A man died after his car plunged into a roadside pond in Mason County Friday morning.

According to state police, at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Scott Burdette, 49, of Walker, was driving on state Route 2 between Ashton and Glenwood when his car left the highway near the River’s Edge Campgrond, struck a large rock, and then went airborne landing in the pond where it was submerged.

There were attempts to save Burdette by state troopers and a Cabell County dive team but he did not survive the crash. A small dog in the car also died.

State troopers are investigating what may have caused the wreck.