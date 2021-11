CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A person has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the incident happened after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Central Avenue.

The victim, identified as an adult male, was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries. He died at the facility.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities do not anticipate the driver will face any charges.