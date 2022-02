CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say a man died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Charleston.

According to Charleston police, Danny Ray Bonham, of Rand, was struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Venable Avenue near the intersection of Venable Avenue and 36th Street at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Bonham died at CAMC early Saturday morning.

Police have identified the driver. An investigation continues. No charges have been filed.