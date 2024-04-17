Man dead, woman hospitalized after early morning domestic incident in Kanawha County

CHELYAN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman hospitalized after an early morning domestic incident in Kanawha County.

The incident at 100 Gatewood Court in Chelyan led to an officer involved shooting around 1:50 a.m.

“There was one female victim who had been stabbed. They started trying to attend to her. The male who was a suspect retreated into his residece,” said Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Joe Crawford.

Crawford tells MetroNews the suspect barricaded himself inside and produced a gun at the window threatening deputies.

“Our units on scene tried to talk the individual out, but during that time he brandished a weapon from a window inside the house. Unfortunately our deputies had to use deadly force,” he said.

The male victim was fatally shot, but no deputies were injured.

The names of the individuals have not been released.

The woman was taken to CAMC General Hospital where she was in surgery to treat her wounds.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.